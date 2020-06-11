The Inbetweeners Was Not Taken Off YouTube Because It’s Offensive, Channel 4 Confirms

The Inbetweeners Was Not Taken Off YouTube Because It's Offensive, C4 Confirms Channel 4

The Inbetweeners was not taken off YouTube because it is offensive despite claims to the contrary, a Channel 4 spokesperson has confirmed.

Rumours began circulating earlier this week when all of the show’s episodes mysteriously disappeared from its YouTube channel, with some viewers speculating whether they’d been taken down amid claims its ‘offensive’ content had sparked complaints.

The channel, which previously gave viewers access to episodes from every season of The Inbetweeners, was devoid of content this morning, June 11, and later couldn’t be found on the video-sharing platform at all.

Social media users immediately began criticising this so-called decision to ‘censor’ particular TV shows, deeming it ‘ridiculous’ and demanding to know why the episodes were no longer available to watch – even though they could still be found on All 4 and BritBox.

The coming-of-age sitcom, which stars Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas, follows four awkward teenagers as they try to make their way through sixth form. It was hugely successful, and its YouTube channel had more than 222,000 subscribers before being removed.

The Inbetweeners was renowned for its explicit jokes and shock humour, with episodes featuring frequent jokes about sex, disabled people, and the LGBTQ+ community. It’s for these reasons many assumed the show had been removed.

However, now a spokesperson has confirmed this isn’t the case at all, with the decision having nothing to do with the show’s content and everything to do with copyright reasons.

Susan Wilks, the group publicity manager for Drama, Comedy & Acquisitions at Channel 4 Television, told UNILAD:

The rights owner of The Inbetweeners (outside the UK) has changed from DRG to Banijay Group, so the standalone YouTube channel showing The Inbetweeners content has been taken down for the time being. The Inbetweeners‘ full episodes are still available on All 4.

The videos were taken down due to a change of ownership in rights, meaning the YouTube channel – which was not an official Channel 4 channel anyway – had to be removed.

The reason many assumed it had been taken down on different grounds is because it followed news that other shows, such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, were taken down from BBC iPlayer, Britbox and Netflix amid concerns about their use of blackface and racist humour.

Following the BBC’s decision to remove Little Britain, which aired 17 years ago, a spokesperson stated it’s because ‘times have changed’.

All three seasons of The Inbetweeners are available to watch on All 4 and BritBox.