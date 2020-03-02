The Invisible Man Is The First Hit Horror Movie Of 2020

You might not have seen it, but The Invisible Man is already proving its worth in the world of horror.

The Elisabeth Moss-led film has become the first hit horror movie of 2020, exceeding all expectations by taking the top spot at the box office after making a $29 million opening weekend in North America.

The horror/thriller also opened overseas, grossing $20.2 million and taking its opening weekend total to around $50 million globally.

the invisible man Universal Pictures

Its successes don’t stop there though, with The Invisible Man also earning itself an impressive score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ Cinemascore – which might not seem all that great, but is actually very good for a horror film (see Hereditary‘s measly D+ rating on the site).

In other words, it’s highly likely the film will continue to rake in the cash in the coming weeks, making an even bigger profit than it already has done.

The horror hit was produced on a relatively small budget of $7 million – before publicity and marketing – and so has already managed to quadruple its budget with its domestic opening numbers alone. Which is some going.

the invisible man 2 Universal Pictures

Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, The Invisible Man is a modern take on the H.G. Wells sci-fi novel.

Elisabeth Moss has been widely praised for her performance as Cecilia Kass, a woman who is terrorised by her ex-boyfriend after he presumably fakes his own death. The film sees her having to prove her sanity as she’s stalked by someone that nobody can see.

The studio expects the movie to continue to do well throughout March, although it will have some competition when A Quiet Place Part II opens March 20.

The Invisible Man is available to watch in cinemas now.