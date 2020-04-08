The Irishman Is Still The Most-Watched Netflix Original Film Netflix

It’s what it is. The Irishman still reigns supreme as the most watched Netflix original film in the US and UK.

Martin Scorsese’ twilight gangster epic gathered masses of critical acclaim upon its release late last year. In days of old, a cast of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino would be reserved for the big screen – nowadays, streaming rules the waves.

It’s unsurprising to see such a high-calibre feature top the rankings (even despite its intimidating 210 minute runtime). But what films did it beat to reach first place?

Thanks to the efforts of OLBG, we can see what the world enjoys watching on Netflix. The UK and US are exactly the same in its preferences: The Irishman is the most viewed original film, followed by Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, and in third place you have El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

However, when judging the figures across the globe, Bird Box is actually the bigger favourite, holding the most-watched title in 52 countries (followed by The Irishman in 33 countries and Roma in 32).

Regardless of The Irishman’s popularity, it’s still not the highest rated Netflix film on Rotten Tomatoes. Scorsese’s masterpiece sits comfortably at an impressive 96%, but a handful of other movies beat it. For example, Dolemite Is My Name, Eddie Murphy’s comeback triumph, landed a 97% rating, while 2018’s To All The Boys I Loved Before also managed to bag a 97% rating.

Of course, these figures are all fairly arbitrary; these films are all critically-acclaimed and worthy of your attention. The Irishman may be a literal pain in the butt, but with more time at home than ever, it’ll be easier to squeeze in a mighty feast of cinema.

As for Netflix’s original series roster, there is a very, very clear victor. Stranger Things sits pretty at the top of audiences’ viewing in a whopping 97 countries, including the UK and US. The nostalgia-laced fan-favourite show came right ahead of the platform’s sonic boom in 2016, and has been a huge cultural mainstay ever since.

In second place is Love, topping the rankings in 42 countries, followed by 13 Reasons Why in two countries and Sacred Games, also in two countries.

Netflix has been picking up more and more brilliant films in recent years. In addition to The Irishman, there’s Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems – a.k.a. the most stressful movie ever made – and recently, Spanish dystopian horror The Platform has been rattling viewers with its gore and social commentary.

The Irishman is available to watch on Netflix now. Set aside your phone, grab plenty of snacks and tune out from the world – it’s worth it.