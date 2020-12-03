unilad
The IT Crowd Is Officially The Funniest British Sitcom Ever, Study Finds

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Dec 2020 17:14
You best put seatbelts on your eyes, cause I’m about to take them for the ride of their lives… according a new study, The IT Crowd is the funniest British sitcom ever.

Think of the timeless adages we learned from the Channel 4 sitcom. ‘My mum always says, you should never open the door’, ‘People… what a bunch of b*stards’, and the classic ‘Have tried turning it off and on again?’

Non-fans of the show may consider the results of this study to be a ludicrous display. To them I say, don’t be such an old fuddy duddy.

OnBuy.com surveyed 2,000 Brits to find the top 10 funniest comedy shows. Then, the company took 125 people and let them watch every single episode of each show, recording their laughter through every episode. The total laughing time was counted, and The IT Crowd came out on top with an average of one minute and 44 seconds per hour.

Peep Show was a close second with an average of one minute and 36 seconds (arguably more impressive considering the massive difference in number of episodes) and The Inbetweeners came third with one minute and 22 seconds.

The original UK version of The Office was fourth with an average of 59 seconds, while Mr. Bean came fifth with 54 seconds. The Thick of It, Outnumbered, Friday Night Dinner (Shalom, Jackie), My Family and This Country rounded out the rest of the list.

All seasons of The IT Crowd are available to stream on All 4 and Netflix now. If you’re ever in a tricky spot, just remember: 0118 999 881 999 119 725… 3.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Channel 4, comedy, TV

