The Land Before Time Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Prehistoric tear-jerker The Land Before Time is now available to stream on Netflix, which is fantastic news for those of us who wore out our battered VHS copies years ago.

Those who grew up watching this beautiful animated 1988 movie over and over again can once again join Littlefoot and his dinosaur pals as they journey together in search of the Great Valley.

Whether you’re a ‘long neck’ or a ‘three horn’, it’s impossible not to be moved by this charming coming-of-age story, which really is as good as anything to have been hatched from Disney’s studios.

Land Before Time Universal Pictures

Adventurous, warmhearted and with scenes that will leave you blinking back a few tears, The Land Before Time was a beloved staple of any self-respecting ’90s video cabinet.

Holding a 72% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 79% audience score, the appeal of the movie endures to this day.

Like many a classic adventure movie, The Land Before Time follows a group of plucky protagonists as they overcome their various fears and past traumas to reach a shared destination.

With an imaginative use of language throughout, this epic story of friendship and survival will also leave you wanting to refer to leaves as ‘tree stars’.

Land Before Time Universal Pictures

Directed by Don Bluth with a screenplay by Stu Krieger, Judy Freudberg and Tony Geiss, The Land Before Time features the voices of Gabriel Damon (Littlefoot), Candace Hutson (Cera), Judith Barsi (Ducky) and Will Ryan (Spike).

I’ve personally been devouring nostalgic movies like a hungry ‘sharptooth’ at the moment, and this is absolutely next on my list.