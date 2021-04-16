unilad
Advert

The Last Of Us Casts Gabriel Luna As Pedro Pascal’s Brother Tommy

by : Mike Williams on : 16 Apr 2021 10:18
The Last Of Us Casts Gabriel Luna As Pedro Pascal's Brother TommyPA Images/Sony

A new name has been added to the roster for video games-turned-television series adaptation, The Last of Us, in the form of Garbiel Luna.

The antagonist from 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate will join Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, WW84, Narcos) in the upcoming series from HBO, which centres around the iconic characters Joel and Ellie, based on the console-defining game from 2013.

Advert

Luna will play the role of Tommy, brother of Joel (Pascal), but it’s unclear how much on-screen time he will have due to the nature of his character having more of a background involvement in the original story.

Sony

Tommy is an ex-soldier with a more level-headed approach than his sibling, but it’s also unclear how the brotherly dynamics will play out after Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann confirmed that some elements of the story will ‘deviate greatly’ from the source material, according to IGN.

The pair will also be joined by Game of Thrones alumni Bella Ramsey, as Ellie.

Advert
20th Century Fox

Naughty Dog – the video games company behind the franchise – is lending its co-president Druckmann to the project, alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, as the pair team up to write the show.

The Last of Us is planned to begin filming in Calgary, Canada, this summer, and is set to follow the story of the first game but will likely differ in places to keep fans on their toes, with the content of its sequel, The Last of Us: Part II, left alone – for now, at least.

Aside from Sony working on a PlayStation 5 remake of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s other huge franchise, Uncharted, is set for a big screen debut with Tom Holland as its adventurous lead, Nathan Drake.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm
News

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm

Soldier Charged After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’
News

Soldier Charged After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Man For ‘Being In Wrong Neighbourhood’

Mysterious Tree Creature That Terrified Krakow Locals Turns Out To Be Croissant
Life

Mysterious Tree Creature That Terrified Krakow Locals Turns Out To Be Croissant

The Rock Confirms He Will Run For President If People Want Him To
Celebrity

The Rock Confirms He Will Run For President If People Want Him To

Topics: Film and TV, HBO, movies, Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us, video games

Credits

IGN

  1. IGN

    HBO's The Last of Us Series Casts Gabriel Luna as Tommy

 