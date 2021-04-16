The Last Of Us Casts Gabriel Luna As Pedro Pascal’s Brother Tommy

PA Images/Sony

A new name has been added to the roster for video games-turned-television series adaptation, The Last of Us, in the form of Garbiel Luna.

The antagonist from 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate will join Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, WW84, Narcos) in the upcoming series from HBO, which centres around the iconic characters Joel and Ellie, based on the console-defining game from 2013.

Advert 10

Luna will play the role of Tommy, brother of Joel (Pascal), but it’s unclear how much on-screen time he will have due to the nature of his character having more of a background involvement in the original story.

Sony

Tommy is an ex-soldier with a more level-headed approach than his sibling, but it’s also unclear how the brotherly dynamics will play out after Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann confirmed that some elements of the story will ‘deviate greatly’ from the source material, according to IGN.

The pair will also be joined by Game of Thrones alumni Bella Ramsey, as Ellie.

Advert 10

20th Century Fox

Naughty Dog – the video games company behind the franchise – is lending its co-president Druckmann to the project, alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, as the pair team up to write the show.

The Last of Us is planned to begin filming in Calgary, Canada, this summer, and is set to follow the story of the first game but will likely differ in places to keep fans on their toes, with the content of its sequel, The Last of Us: Part II, left alone – for now, at least.

Aside from Sony working on a PlayStation 5 remake of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s other huge franchise, Uncharted, is set for a big screen debut with Tom Holland as its adventurous lead, Nathan Drake.

Advert 10