The Last Of Us HBO Series Has Started Filming

HBO’s The Last of Us has officially started filming.

The highly-anticipated video game adaptation, based on Naughty Dog’s action survival hit, stars The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively.

It’s being developed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog’s own Neil Druckmann, marking the first television project from PlayStation Productions.

Gabriel Luna, who’s starring as Joel’s brother Tommy, posted a photo of the pair and other members of the crew as production finally kicked off. ‘Already love these folks,’ the star wrote.

Nico Parker is also in the photo, recently announced to be playing Joel’s daughter Sarah. I won’t include any further details on her role, as not everyone who’s excited for the series will have played the game.

The series will cover the events of the first game, but as Mazin told BBC Radio 5 Live: ‘In this case, I’m doing it with [Neil Druckmann], and so the changes that we’re making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance.

‘Neil, at one point he was like… you know, there’s one thing we were talking about for a while, and then he told me what it was, and I was like, GONK! Okay, jaw drop, that’s going in. We have to do that. You couldn’t stop me from doing that, you will have to shoot me to stop me from doing that, so we’re doing that,’ he added.

There’s no official release date for The Last of Us, but it’s expected to release sometime in 2022.

