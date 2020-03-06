The Last Of Us TV Series Being Made By Chernobyl Creators
Popular video game The Last of Us is being made into a TV series by the creators of Chernobyl.
Widely considered to be one of the best video games ever made, fans of the game will overjoyed to know a TV experience is on the cards.
The action-adventure game has won several awards, including a whopping five BAFTA Games awards.
Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin – who will be working on the TV series with HBO – shared the exciting news in a statement yesterday, March 5.
As per the Hollywood Reporter, Mazin spoke about looking forward to working with Neil Druckmann.
Druckmann is the vice president of video game company Naughty Dog, the developer behind The Last of Us.
Mazin said:
Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus.
Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honoured to do it in partnership with Neil.
Druckmann also spoke of his excitement of working with Mazin on the upcoming TV series.
He said:
From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig, I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us.
With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.
The Last of Us Part II is due out in May, so if the first series goes well, HBO will have more content for a potential second series.
