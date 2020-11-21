The Last Of Us TV Series From Chernobyl Creator Officially Greenlit Naughty Dog

A TV series based on the game The Last of Us has been given the green light, with the brains behind Chernobyl at the helm.

The adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically-acclaimed, now-iconic PlayStation video game has been handed a series order from HBO, coming from Craig Mazin.

Series creator Neil Druckmann will serve as a writer and executive producer, alongside longtime HBO producer Carolyn Strauss, who worked on both Game of Thrones and Chernobyl.

The Last of Us Naughty Dog

The first game was a mega-hit, released first on PS3 before receiving a full remaster on PS4, where more fans discovered the title. A sequel, The Last of Us Part II, was released earlier this year to rave reviews and some rather befuddling controversy.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, dubbed it an ‘epic, powerfully immersive story’, telling Deadline: ‘Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own. With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga.’

The Last of Us 2013 Naughty Dog

In a joint statement, Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios (SPT), and Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, said:

We’re thrilled to be working with HBO and this fantastic creative team to bring The Last of Us series to life. PlayStation’s innovative storytelling and ingenuity is a natural complement to SPT’s creative focus. Our collaboration is a great example of our ‘One Sony’ philosophy at work. We look forward to developing even more iconic game IP in the future.

No casting has been announced for the series yet, but Joel and Ellie will feature in the show. There’s currently no release date for The Last of Us.

