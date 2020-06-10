The League Of Gentlemen Dropped By Netflix Over Papa Lazarou Blackface
Surreal dark comedy The League of Gentlemen has been removed from Netflix over concerns regarding the character of Papa Lazarou.
Viewers of the show, which originally aired on BBC Two, will recall that Papa Lazarou was a sinister circus master who would go about kidnapping the wives of Royston Vasey. He is shown to have a black and white face, which he disguises with foundation and black curly hair.
In the years since his first eerie appearance in the second season, there have been discussions about the way Papa Lazarou looks. Played by Reece Shearsmith, he is widely regarded to be an example of blackface.
Blackface is a racist form of entertainment whereby white people paint their faces black and portray offensive caricatures.
Blackface was popular in both the US and the UK between the years 1850 and 1870, as per the Encyclopaedia Britannica, and is thankfully no longer considered acceptable in professional theatres. However, horrifyingly, we can still see forms of it in popular entertainment.
In light of recent vital conversations about race and equality, many people have begun to question films and TV shows that feature blackface such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.
Speaking with The Independent earlier this year, creators and stars of the show Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton denied allegations that Papa Lazarou is an example of blackface.
Shearsmith stated:
It was not me doing a black man. It was always this clown-like make-up and we just came up with what we thought was the scariest idea to have in a sort of Child Catcher-like way. And I don’t think we ever had any complaints then.
Pemberton added:
Even when we did the specials a couple of years ago and that character reappeared – I may be wrong, but I don’t think we had any complaints.
People know that it was a character and the oddness and weird nature of that character doesn’t make you sit there and think, ‘What point are they trying to make?’ It’s not a political thing at all.
Shearsmith proceeded to tell The Independent that he believed it was ‘evident’ the character was not intended to be political, describing Papa Lazarou as ‘just an otherworldly human’.
The League of Gentlemen was initially due to be removed from the platform regardless on June 20. It is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
