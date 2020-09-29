The Lion King Sequel Officially Confirmed By Disney
Disney has officially confirmed there will be a live-action sequel to the 2019 remake of The Lion King, with Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins in the director’s chair.
The narrative will reportedly follow on from the 2019 movie, while looking deeper into King Mufasa’s origin story. Jeff Nathanson will be returning as screenwriter.
As reported by Deadline, the film will be made with the same photo-realistic technology used by director Jon Favreau for the 2019 film and for the 2016 The Jungle Book remake.
In a statement made to Deadline, Jenkins said:
Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters.
Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.
This second instalment sounds markedly different to animated sequel The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998), which saw Simba’s daughter Kiara fall in love with a male lion from a rival tribe.
The new follow-up will reportedly move the story ‘forward while looking back conjures memories of The Godfather: Part II, set on the African plain with a continuation of the tradition of music that was a key part of the 1994 animated classic, the 2019 film and the blockbuster Broadway stage transfer’.
Following the announcement, Jenkins’ partner and fellow filmmaker Lulu Wang celebrated the upcoming project over Twitter with a pretty adorable dog/makeshift baby lion tribute.
Others have praised the choice of Jenkins as the new director, with journalist Joseph Choi tweeting:
All love to Jon Favreau, but I am SO much more excited about this film than the first one!
Others have been speculating as to what exactly we can expect from this second chapter, with one fan pondering:
Does this mean we’ll perhaps see Scar before he’s Scar? Aka Prince Taka? Oooohhh this is gonna be good! (unnecessary, but I’m interested still lol)
As of yet, there’s been no official word as to which cast members from the first live-action remake will return for this upcoming sequel.
The first film used the vocal talents of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric Andre, Amy Sedaris, Florence Kasumba and Chance the Rapper.
At the time of writing, there is no release date for The Lion King sequel, and it’s currently unclear as to when production will begin.
