The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Is Being Released On 4K For The First Time Ever

The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Is Being Released On 4K For First Time Ever Warner Bros.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy was a huge success when it was originally released, and fans will be able to experience the films in the best possible quality this December.

Fans will be excited to hear that they can watch trilogy in 4K UHD Blu-Ray on December 1. The remaster has been personally overseen by Peter Jackson, which should reassure fans that the quality of the original films will remain intact as it looks better than ever. The collection will also include plenty of extras including new bonus content and the extended cut of the films – just in case the original 11 hours runtime wasn’t enough.

The packaging for the film collection is also unique. The films will be presented in steel book cases, which will be a welcome addition to the shelf of any fans.

Just in case the content and the packaging has left some fans unsure, Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee, took the time to promote the release in a YouTube video that pulled at the heartstrings.

With the box set arriving before the holidays, many fans will see this remaster as the perfect gift.

