The Lord Of The Rings TV Series Set To Resume Filming In New Zealand
The quest to adapt The Lord of The Rings as a TV series is back on the road, with filming set to resume in New Zealand.
The hotly anticipated fantasy series has been granted border exemptions, as announced by New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. Many members of the international crew stuck out lockdown in New Zealand, and now a handful have been given exemptions to enter the country.
Exemptions will also be given to Netflix shows Cowboy Bebop and Sweet Tooth, upcoming Peter Farrelly movie Greatest Beer Run and the Power Rangers Beast Morphers series, in addition to Avatar and Power of the Dog crews which have already been allowed in.
These productions are expected to bring 3000 jobs, and $400 million into New Zealand.
This would mean that 206 film professionals, alongside 35 family members, have either had or will come into New Zealand; all meeting their own costs of quarantine or self-isolation, MBIE manager immigration policy Sian Roguski told Stuff.
These exemptions were granted prior to June 18, back when Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford was required to sign them off.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, July 1, Twyford announced a funding boost for international and domestic filmmakers and television series in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with over $230 million being pumped into productions.
Twyford stated:
Our success at managing Covid-19 gives our country an opportunity to become one of the few countries still able to safely produce screen content.
And the inquiries and interest we are getting from international production houses tells me that the international film community sees New Zealand as something of a global safe haven.
This is an opportunity friends that we must grab. Despite the turmoil that the world is facing, this is an exciting time for New Zealand’s screen sector.
Work on The Lord of the Rings TV series, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime, was already underway when lockdown hit, with scenes being shot at studios throughout Auckland, as well as on site in other parts of the country.
The NZ Film Commission has stated that shooting for The Lord of the Rings had not resumed as of yet, however pre-production work had fire up once again.
As of yet, there has been no official release date for The Lord of the Rings. However, this latest development will no doubt give fans a bit of excitement while they await further details.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Amazon, Amazon Prime, Border Exemptions, New Zealand, Now, The Lord of the Rings