The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’ Review Disney+

I’ve made no secret of the fact I’m loving season two of The Mandalorian, but wow – Chapter 13: The Jedi was a fantastic episode that exceeded my already galactic expectations.

After our detour back to Nevarro last week, Mando and The Child finally make it to Corvus in search of Ahsoka Tano and the Jedi. Unfortunately, the planet is under the control of the Empire, and our helmeted hero has no choice but to take up the bounty on Ahsoka’s head to track her down.

Will Mando be able to find Ahsoka safely and reunite his adopted son with his people The Jedi? Will he help Ahsoka free the planet from Imperial rule? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out…

One of the few things I’ve complained about this season is the show’s glacial pace. The plot’s been eking forward with all the speed of Jabba the Hutt at a hurdles competition, so I was thrilled that Chapter 13 wasn’t a throw-away filler adventure like Chapter 10: The Passenger.

The episode started as it means to go on, with a sleek and impressive action scene showcasing Ahsoka’s formidable skill with a lightsaber and The Force. It served as a nice intro for those who haven’t been following Clone Wars or Rebels, demonstrating from the off that she’s a competent character who’s more than a match for Mando.

Speaking of Ahsoka – I thought Rosario Dawson did an incredible job with the character; she faced some unique challenges making Ahsoka her own, but I think she managed to respect the legacy and compassionate spirit of her animated counterpart while bringing her own spin to the role.

This version of Ahsoka was quite ruthless and hardened, which is unsurprising considering what the poor Togruta has been through, and I enjoyed the way director Dave Filoni framed her as a wandering Ronin-like figure. There’s something quite elegant in the way Chapter 13 used classic Japanese samurai film tropes considering the substantial debt both Star Wars and westerns owe to the genre.

It was also nice to see a proper lightsaber duel – well, lightsaber versus spear – in The Mandalorian. I’m aware how childish this particular point is, but lightsabers are such an integral part of Star Wars mythology that there’s something quite comforting about seeing an elegant weapon from a more civilized age.

Chapter 13 also finally gave us some key details as to the backstory of The Child – which we won’t spoil – which was great. I had some concerns that The Child would never be anything more than an adorably enigmatic MacGuffin, but this episode proved me wrong – it seems that The Child is going to be a character in his own right.

Interestingly – if unsurprising, considering Dave Filoni directed the episode – Chapter 13 seemed to confirm that The Mandalorian is going to cross-over with the wider Star Wars universe in some way; there were too many references to other shows for it not to be the case.

I do worry about this if I’m honest. While I don’t think there’s any risk in tying the show into the films, I do have concerns that more casual fans may be left scratching their heads if the show expects them to have seen the Star Wars cartoons.

As things stand though, these references are thankfully just references, so there’s nothing to worry about yet. The Mandalorian handled the introduction of Ahsoka and Bo-Katan quite elegantly, so I’ve every faith in the show’s future.

The Mandalorian season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes every Friday.