The Mandalorian Finale Scores Rare 100% Positive Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

The Mandalorian has gone out with a bang after the finale earned high praise and a rare rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Disney+ Star Wars series came to a close on Friday, December 27, when the eighth and final episode dropped on the streaming service.

Though there were some controversial moments, namely the horrendous treatment of Baby Yoda by two mean scout troopers, overall the finale went down a treat with fans.

The episode was directed by much-loved filmmaker Taika Waititi, the man behind Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and the recently released Jojo Rabbit, and his work on The Mandalorian has left fans wanting more from the director.

While series one of The Mandalorian has an impressive score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes as a whole, the finale proved to be among the best of the series as it scored full marks on the review site.

Every episode of the series has been well received, with the lowest rated episode, Chapter 5: The Gunslinger, still achieving 73%. Other episodes achieved scores of around 80% and 90%, though the final two episodes both managed to reach the coveted 100%.

The positive response will no doubt come as a relief to Disney following the recent release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which received mixed reviews after it hit cinemas.

UNILAD described the movie as the perfect ending for fans, while other viewers were less impressed with the trilogy’s finale.

Rise of Skywalker currently has an extremely average rating of 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, so Disney is probably hoping The Mandalorian’s successful ending will score the company some points from Star Wars fans who were disappointed with the film.

After being wowed by the finale of the Disney+ series, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions, with many calling for Waititi to direct a future Star Wars film.

One fan wrote:

Thank you #TaikaWaititi for the best episode of #TheMandalorian!!! Now please write and direct a Star Wars movie!!!!

Another commented:

5 minutes into the last episode of @themandalorian and I’ve decided @TaikaWaititi must write and direct his own @starwars series. I hope this ages well.

The episode also received praise from critics, with New York Magazine writer Keith Phipps pointing out how the final two instalments made way for a bigger picture for the series.

He commented:

The Mandalorian has worked as an adventure-of-the-week episodic show, but these past two episodes have revealed those episodes as part of a grander design telling a cohesive story.

Earlier this week, showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau confirmed The Mandalorian would be returning for a second season on Twitter.

He wrote:

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020

The well-received finale of season one has definitely left fans wanting more, so hopefully Fall 2020 will come around quickly!

