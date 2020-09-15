The Mandalorian Season 2 Gets Exciting First Trailer Disney+

This is the way: the first trailer for The Mandalorian’s second season is here.

In a galaxy far, far away, a spin-off became a worldwide phenomenon when the face of The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, made its way online. Ever since, the Disney+ Star Wars show has been in the cultural conversation.

Season two of Jon Favreau’s space western is set to hit the streaming platform in October. For now, a new trailer has given us a taste of what’s to come.

Check out the trailer for second season of The Mandalorian below:

While there aren’t many plot details at the time of writing, we can expect far more adventures from Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child, set to collide with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Darksaber.

Esposito, nominated for an Emmy for his first-season performance, told Entertainment Weekly:

I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando. It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You’ll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator.

Gina Carano, who plays mercenary Cara Dune, added: ‘I have no question fans are going to like this season even more – everything’s in there. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to get to see things you’ve always wanted to see.’

Season two of The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on October 30.