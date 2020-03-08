The Mandalorian Season 2 Has Finished Filming

The Mandalorian Disney+

Filming for season two of The Mandalorian has wrapped up, with actor Gina Carano sharing the exciting news via Instagram.

Carano – who plays Cara Dune in the hit Disney+ show – shared a photograph of herself in full costume on set, announcing production was done and dusted. This puts the series well on track for the scheduled release date of October of this year.

The 37-year-old Fast & Furious 6 actor also shared some clips on her Instagram story of the on-set ‘boom guy’ in just his (snug) boxer shorts and a hand-drawn pin badge of her Rebel shock trooper turned mercenary character.

Fans have responded with delight to Carano’s post, expressing joy at the prospect of her ‘kick ass character’ returning for a second season.

One person commented:

I didn’t even know you guys started filming it. Man, I can’t wait for it to come out season one was so great and I know season two is going to be better.

Another particularly enthusiastic fan said:

Awesome. When does season three shooting start?

The first season of the Star Wars series came to a close on Friday, December 27, when the eighth and final episode dropped on Disney+.

An instant hit, season one of The Mandalorian has earned a 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 93% critics’ score.

The critics consensus is as follows:

Action-packed and expertly-crafted – if at times a bit too withholding – The Mandalorian is a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe that benefits greatly from the cuteness of its cargo.

For those who’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of lone bounty hunter Din Djarin, (Pedro Pascal) in a galaxy far, far away.

The show has also birthed the cultural phenomenon that is Baby Yoda, who brings out a softer side to both Din Djarin and, indeed, the audience watching at home.

In February 2020, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed the next series would land in October this year, approximately one year after the first season. Jon Favreau (The Lion King) will be returning as writer, executive producer and showrunner.

Season two of The Mandalorian is expected in Autumn 2020. Season two of The Mandalorian can currently be streamed on Disney+ in the US now and will available in the UK, in weekly instalments from 24 March onwards.