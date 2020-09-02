The Mandalorian Season 2 Starts Streaming On October 30th

Disney+

The Mandalorian‘s second season will start streaming on Disney+ on October 30.

Season two of Star Wars‘ immensely popular series – thanks to the worldwide sensation of Baby Yoda, aka the Child – will soon hit the streaming platform, ready to satisfy audiences’ appetites for more Mando adventures.

To mark the announcement, the show’s official Twitter account posted a brand-new, cool blue logo – now featuring the cutest creature in the galaxy far, far away.

Even amid the current pandemic, The Mandalorian is being delivered to fans right on time, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek earlier confirming there would be ‘no delays’ as production managed to wrap before the entertainment industry paused.

Showrunner John Favreau explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit, because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too.

While story details regarding the second season are understandably slim, there’s been some interesting casting: Rosario Dawson joined the ensemble, reportedly as Clone Wars icon Ahsoka Tano, as well as The Terminator‘s Michael Biehn as an unnamed bounty hunter.

While it’s yet to be formally renewed by Disney, pre-production has already started on the show’s third season (considering its initial success, expect much more from Mando and the Child).

