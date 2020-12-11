The Mandalorian Season 3 Premieres Christmas 2021

Disney+

The Mandalorian‘s third season will officially premiere on Disney+ in time for Christmas 2021.

Ever since its debut, Jon Favreau’s space western in a galaxy far, far away has been a hit. However, the second season has seen the show hit its stride, with glowing reviews across the board as Mando and Baby Yoda (sorry, Grogu) go on adventures each week.

The second season only dropped back at the end of October this year. It’s still to conclude, with audiences on the edge of their seats each week waiting for episodes to become available.

The Christmas 2021 release date was just one in a tide of announcements during Disney’s Investor Day, with an exciting future for Star Wars ahead – for example, Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader in Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

While technically it’s just been confirmed, a third season of Mando’s adventures was pretty much guaranteed, with previous reports of Favreau already working on it.

As for what it will hone in on, it’s difficult to say considering we’ve still to finish season two. However, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon will still play a major role.

He recently told Entertainment Weekly: ‘I have a feeling you’ll see more of me next season. More than likely you’re going to see a lot of Moff Gideon. I can’t be sure of that, but it seems as though this iconic journey that they want you to feel it.’

Esposito added: ‘I think you’re going to start to see other storylines start to creep in. When we start to realize there’s such a deep connection [between the show’s storylines and] the rest of the galaxy and what’s really happening. Maybe you’ll get an inkling of what he wants.’

The Mandalorian is currently available to stream on Disney+.