The Mandalorian Showrunner Says It’s Okay To Call Grogu Baby Yoda

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Dec 2020 17:00
The Mandalorian Showrunner Says It's Okay To Call Grogu Baby YodaThe Mandalorian Showrunner Says It's Okay To Call Grogu Baby YodaDisney+

Jon Favreau, the showrunner on The Mandalorian, has confirmed it’s okay to call Grogu by his internet given name: Baby Yoda.

Back when the first episode of the Disney+ series in a galaxy far, far away aired, Baby Yoda became a worldwide sensation – voted 2019’s most popular baby no less. It’s one of the show’s biggest assets, with the little guy’s face plastered on social media, posters, t-shirts and other merch.

With the second season recently reaching its conclusion, one major discovery was his actual name: Grogu. Don’t worry if you’re still tied to using Baby Yoda, though.

Baby YodaBaby YodaDisney+

Favreau recently appeared on Good Morning America, where he officially announced another Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett.

Chatting about the world’s favourite ‘kid’, he explained: 

I had written it in the script from very early on, and we finally revealed it in the show. But of course, everybody knows Grogu as ‘Baby Yoda.’ Which, by the way, is fine with all of us. We still call him Baby Yoda too, but he prefers to be called ‘Grogu,’ if you notice in the show. He perks up a lot when you say his name.

Favreau clearly knew how popular Grogu would become, even managing to convince Disney not to produce merchandise until the first episode premiered on the platform.

Baby Yoda 2Baby Yoda 2Disney+

However, his relaxed stance on the name is a change of tune from earlier testimony. Disney’s chairman Bob Iger earlier told The Star Wars Show: ‘We don’t refer to The Child or The Asset the way the world is referring to The Child and The Asset as Baby Yoda — that’s a no-no.’

In emails to Favreau, Iger would earlier refer to him as Baby Yoda. ‘It just seemed easy. And I got my wrists slapped by Jon a few times,’ he said.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+ now. 

