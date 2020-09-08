The Mandalorian Will Have His Loyalty To Baby Yoda Tested In Season 2 Disney+

The Mandalorian and the Child are back, and it seems their loyalty to each other is about to be tested in a big way.

Perhaps better known as Mando and Baby Yoda, the dynamic duo will be returning to our screens later this year when the second season of The Mandalorian hits our screens.

Yet while we saw the pair bond in the first season as the Mandalorian (aka lone bounty hunter Din Djarin) protected Baby Yoda from other bounty hunters, the upcoming season will test this bond as they continue their quest and encounter new obstacles.

Baby Yoda Was The Most Popular Baby Of 2019 Disney+

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pedro Pascal – who plays Mando – revealed details about his and Baby Yoda’s relationship in season two that we previously hadn’t been privy to.

Specifically, in relation to the paternal loyalty he feels towards the Child, and how that will be challenged throughout the new episodes. ‘We start very directly after the first [season] and he’s going into very dangerous territory,’ the actor explained.

‘He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways – not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child,’ 45-year-old Pascal went on to elaborate, before saying they don’t yet know ‘how far he will go to do that’ and are ‘finding new ways to push the envelope’.

The Mandalorian Disney+

The Game of Thrones actor went on to say that his character’s motivations in the upcoming season will remain mostly hidden – not just from the audience, but from him too.

Pascal explained:

On a moment-to-moment basis, he’s discovering that question: ‘What do you want?’ That isn’t clear to him, or to me. We think we know how the characters are going to react, and it can be surprising how they do react.

Basically, everyone’s keeping their cards pretty close to their chest when it comes to how Mando and Baby Yoda’s relationship will progress in the next season, so I’ll guess we’ll all just have to tune in to see what happens.

mandalorian and baby yoda Disney+

Seeing as though fans have been eagerly anticipating more Mando adventures since season one ended nine months ago, and considering its finale scored an almost-unheard-of 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, I think it’s fair to say a lot of us will be doing exactly that.

Although if Din Djarin betrays Baby Yoda in some way or another, I won’t be held accountable for my actions.

The Mandalorian’s second season will hit Disney+ on October 30.