The Matrix 4 Has Finished Filming

by : Emily Brown on : 14 Nov 2020 10:45
The Matrix 4 Has Finished FilmingWarner Bros.

Keanu Reeves and other members of The Matrix 4 cast and crew have apparently been seen out celebrating after wrapping up filming on the highly anticipated sequel. 

As many as 200 members of the team are said to have taken part in the wrap party at Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, Germany, just days after German Chancellor Angela Merkel introduced stricter restrictions in an effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Merkel ordered the closure of bars and restaurants across the country, but those behind The Matrix 4 allegedly got away with the event by claiming it was a scene for the film.

Keanu ReevesKeanu ReevesPA Images

The movie was officially announced in August 2019, and following a filming delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak it was able to pick up production ready for a 2021 release date.

Per The Guardian, one attendee told the German tabloid Bild that the mood at the party was ‘exuberant’. It is said to have been hosted by Matrix producers Lana and Lilly Wachowski and have been codenamed ‘Icecream Teamevent’.

Guests are said to have enjoyed a DJ and a pyrotechnic show, as well as refreshments including sushi and pizza. The attendee said that ‘everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance’ and ‘everyone needed to come wearing a mask.’

The MatrixThe MatrixWarner Bros.

The source said ‘no one was filming’ at the event, but Bianca Markarewicz, spokeswoman for Studio Babelsberg, hit back at the claims and said that according to the producers of the Matrix franchise the film team was shooting a ‘celebration scene’ and ‘hygiene regulations were complied with.’

She added:

The production team consciously put this shoot with its many participants, right at the end of the filming.

Reeves, who stars in The Matrix as Neo, is said to have taken his girlfriend Alexandra Grant to the party.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

