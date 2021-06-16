‘The Matrix 4’ Will Be ‘Weird’ And Divisive, Say First Reactions

Warner Bros.

The first reactions are in for The Matrix 4, and it apparently looks set to be a ‘weird’ and ‘divisive’ watch.

The sequel was officially announced back in August 2019, sparking great excitement among long-time fans, with Lana Wachowski onboard as both writer and director.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their respective roles as Neo and Trinity, returning to the philosophical sci-fi franchise after 18 years. Needless to say, fans are naturally curious about what this world will look like when approached from a 2021 perspective.

Now it would appear that we’ve had our first glimpse of what to come, with some interesting reactions emerging from an early screening.

Taking to Twitter, film insider and noteworthy movie leaker @ViewerAnon, who tweets under the name David Manning, wrote:

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS screened this afternoon and it is: weird, meta, engrossing, surprisingly funny, and ambitious to a fault. I expect WOM to be wildly mixed but the people who love it will *love* it.

They added:

This is definitely the work of CLOUD ATLAS Lana Wachowski, not JUPITER ASCENDING Lana Wachowski.

The title for the fourth instalment has not yet been made official, however the title The Matrix: Resurrections was apparently revealed via a leaked Instagram post from make-up artist Shunika Terry.

The post showed a wrapped gift she had received for her work, and appeared to show the title The Matrix: Resurrections. The pic was quickly taken down, but not before screenshots were taken and widely shared on social media.

At the time of writing, not much is known about the upcoming movie, which was initially scheduled for release on May 21, 2021.

As per IndieWire, Lana Wachowski made the following comments after The Matrix 4 was officially confirmed by Warner Bros.:

Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.

Warner Bros.

Speaking with Empire magazine last year, Reeves said:

Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.

Sadly, we still have a little while to wait until we find out what this story will be.

The Matrix 4 is now set to be released December 22, 2021.