The Meg 2 Has Finally Got A Director Warner Bros.

It’s official: not only is The Meg definitely getting a follow-up, but now it has a top director attached.

After the success of the first movie, where John Turteltaub directed Jason Statham to do battle with a shark that puts Jaws to shame, another movie was inevitable.

Advert

Now, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, British director Ben Wheatley has been confirmed as the sequel’s helmer.

The Meg 2 Has Finally Got A Director Ben Wheatley PA Images

Warner Bros. have hired the indie director that’s won plenty of acclaim over the years, ever since his debut Down Terrace, before really announcing himself to the world with Kill List in 2011.

Since then, Wheatley has built a modest and varied filmography, moving up a level when working with Hollywood stars on High-Rise and Free Fire, with the former starring Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Irons, and Sienna Miller, and the latter showcasing a future Oscar-winner in Brie Larson, as well as Sharlto Copley and Armie Hammer.

Advert

The Meg, starring the Stath as rescue diver Jonas Taylor, was released back in 2018. Something of a mildly bonkers sci-fi-action-horror, for all the movie’s absurdity it went on to make $530 million at the global box office, which was a big reason for the sequel being greenlit.

Warner Bros.

The Meg is an adaptation from Steve Alten’s novel, which is a series that began in 1997. Since its release, there have been six follow-ups, with a seventh on the way. Meg 2: The Trench, as per the film’s current title, coincides with the second book of the same name.

At present, there’s little else to go on in terms of details regarding the film’s plot, other than Statham will return, as well as its writers and producers.

Advert

Wheatley’s latest movie, a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic and novel adaptation, Rebecca, has just landed on Netflix.