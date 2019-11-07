The Mighty Ducks Reboot Series In The Works For Disney+

Disney

The Mighty Ducks is being rebooted for the small screen – and it’s going to drop on Disney+.

The classic 1992 film revolved around Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), a self-centered Minnesota lawyer offered a shot at redemption when he’s sentenced to community service for drunk driving, forced to coach a rag-tag ice hockey team.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news in early 2018 that ABC Signature Studios were developing a reboot for television. Now, according to a new report from Discussing Film, incoming streaming behemoth Disney+ will release the show.

Check out the trailer for the original film below:

ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood reportedly put The Mighty Ducks in development after being approached by the original trilogy’s screenwriter Steven Brill and producer Jordan Kerner.

It’s not been confirmed whether Estevez will return to his role, however Brill is returning on writing and executive producing duties. Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, George Heller and Brad Petrigala will also serve as executive producers.

As per Discussing Film, the basis for the reboot series is:

The series focuses on a 13-year-old boy when he gets kicked off the junior division Mighty Ducks team, his mom decides to start their own team, finding players, a coach, and a place to play.

Disney+ is dropping imminently, and it’s looking to be a seismic entry in the streaming arena. You need only look at the trailer for The Mandalorian, a brand new Star Wars series, to see the sort of calibre we should expect.

Check out the trailer for The Mandalorian below:

Ewan McGregor is also confirmed to be making a return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney+ series, which will be six episodes long and take place after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Disney+ is set to offer every film the company has ever made: so you can bet on their selection of animated classics, from Snow White to Lilo & Stitch to Frozen, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s offerings in full – including Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel are also dropping a bomb of exciting content. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If?, Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk are all coming to Disney+.

There’s currently no UK release date for the new streaming service aside from 2020 – and it’s all to do with licensing issues. Disney may have bought 20th Century Fox, but there are still television deals in place for European networks. Unfortunately for us, these contracts can’t be scrubbed at the drop of a hat, so they simply need to run their course.

As per Wired, Simon Brew, editor of Film Stories magazine, explained:

It’s a temporary problem, and not unique to the UK… 20th Century Fox has pre-existing deals with broadcasters and streamers, signed before Disney took it over. And Disney itself had long and rich contracts with the likes of Sky. Ideally, Disney would have liked to have bought Sky too, but it was effectively gazumped by Comcast.

Disney+ launches in Canada, the Netherlands, and the US on November 12, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 19.

