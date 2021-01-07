The Most Hated Friends Episode Of All Time Has Been Decided NBC

Friends is one of the most celebrated sitcoms of all time, but there seems to be an episode that a lot of fans agree is the worst.

Over the course of 10 seasons, Friends managed to entertain viewers with the escapades of a group of young people in New York. While many would agree that it was a consistently good show, there were the odd episodes that didn’t reach the usual high notes we were accustomed to.

The ratings on IMDb have given insight into what episode fans believe is the worst.

‘The One With The Invitation’ from season 4 is the lowest rated episode in the entirety of the show with a score of 7.2. While 7.2 isn’t too bad, it does fall short of the 8.5 average that the show managed to achieve.

For those who have forgotten the episode, it largely consists of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) debating on whether she should fly to London to see Ross (David Schwimmer) and Emily (Helen Baxendale) get married. The episode is reliant on flashbacks and doesn’t have the agency or drama that the following episodes that concluded the iconic season had.

As many will know, the following episodes saw the show return to its best form. In fact, Money.co.uk, who studied the scores of IMDb, found that ‘The One Where Everyone Finds Out’, which took place in season 5, was the most highly reviewed episode of the show. The episode sees the relationship between Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) become common knowledge after they got together at Emily and Ross’s cancelled wedding.

The joint highest-rated episode was the show’s finale, ‘The Last One: Part 2‘.

Over the course of 236 episodes, Friends had some highs and lows. Fortunately, the show was largely there for us and gave us some classic sitcom moments. Head over here to see how we ranked our favourite Friends Christmas episodes.

