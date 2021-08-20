The Mystery Of Stolen James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Has Apparently Been Solved

Eon Productions

The James Bond Aston Martin DB5 that featured in Goldfinger and Thunderball is thought to have been located.

The iconic car disappeared without a trace in 1997 and has been missing ever since.

Before going missing, the 1964 Aston Martin DB5s had been purchased at auction in 1986 for $275,000 by real estate developer Anthony Pugliese.

At the time of the vehicle’s disappearance, it was located at a hangar at Boca Raton airport.

PA Images

When Pugliese became the owner of the car, he insured it for a whopping $4.2 million, despite the car having only been purchased for $275,000.

With the car’s insurance in mind, it’s thought the insurance company may have hired Art Recovery International, a firm that tracks down valuable stolen goods for insurance companies and individuals, to locate the Aston Martin.

Christopher A. Marinello, CEO of Art Recovery International, has been looking for the car for over a decade.

In light of the years of unsuccessful searching, Marinello has branded the car his ‘Holy Grail’ of art recovery, Fox News reports.

PA Images

While it hasn’t been recovered yet, Marinello thinks he knows where it is, and disclosed such information on The Great James Bond Car Robbery podcast.

Marinello said he believes the DB5 is somewhere in the Middle East and is owned by one of the top car collectors in the world. Apparently, he knows where exactly it is in the Middle East, but said he ‘not ready’ to give that information yet.

If he’s right, Marinello thinks the vehicle is part of a collection of around 4,000 cars.

After offering $100,000 to anyone with information, the firm has had a lot of tip-offs, but Marinello has branded the most recent information which places the car in the Middle East as ‘credible’.

PA Images

Despite potentially knowing who has the car, Marinello isn’t accusing them of theft or knowingly buying a stolen vehicle.

He said on the podcast, ‘These sorts of people buy a lot of luxury items, often without going through due diligence, and when they find out something is stolen, they think they’re above the law and that it’s not their problem. But it is their problem.’

In regards to getting the car back, apparently Marinello plans on discretely approaching the collector in a bid to work out a private deal for its return.

