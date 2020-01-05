The Next Star Wars Movie Saga To Be Set In High Republic Era

Disney

Now that the long awaited Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has finally been released, fans of the franchise have been left in a bit of limbo.

In other words, they’ve been left wondering when they’re going to get their next Star Wars fix and, although I don’t have the answer, I do have some information for you, helpful which could prove.

Basically, according to sources, the next film in the franchise is set to take place in the ‘High Republic’ era, about 400 years before the Skywalker Saga.

Because of this, Darth Bane is expected to be a big figure and Yoda will be active as a Jedi, but not as the wizened old figure viewers would recognise from the adventures previously seen in the franchise sources have confirmed, as reported by Making Star Wars.

D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, the co-creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones were initially supposed to be at the controls for the series but won’t any longer after moving on to a more lucrative deal.

Also, these new films will not make up a trilogy, but will rather be a series of films released in the same story era and interconnect in different ways. This was alluded to by the executives at Lucasfilm prior to The Rise of Skywalker, when describing the next steps after the saga.

Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, previously hinted at the fact things were going to be a bit different, even suggesting they could be moving away from trilogies for the time being.

She said, as per ComicBook:

Obviously, that’s what we’ve been spending so much time talking about, and it’s a really important transition for Star Wars. What we’ve been focused on these last five or six years is finishing that family saga around the Skywalkers. Now is the time to start thinking about how to segue into something new and different. I think it gives us a more open-ended view of storytelling and doesn’t lock us into this three-act structure. We’re not going to have some finite number and fit it into a box. We’re really going to let the story dictate that.

Because of the volume of Star Wars stories set during the High Republic era, the report by Making Star Wars states it is difficult to definitively say which emerging characters will be featured in the upcoming movies.

As long as there’s a Baby Yoda there though, we’re good.

