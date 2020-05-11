The Office Cast Reunites To Recreate Iconic Scene For Fans’ Wedding

The Office Cast Reunites To Recreate Iconic Scene For Fan's Wedding SomeGoodNews/YouTube/NBC

The cast of The Office reunited to recreate the iconic dance scene for a fan’s wedding.

Advert

John Krasinski, aka Jim Halpert, has been creating some fantastic online content for his YouTube show SomeGoodNews (SGN) during lockdown, and the most recent video is an absolute gem.

During yesterday’s show, May 10, John chatted to engaged couple Susan and John, who submitted their proposal video to SGN.

Demonstrating their love of The Office (as well as each other), their proposal video showed John proposing to Susan at a gas station in true Pam and Jim style. Following their engagement, they had tweeted John to ask if he would attend their big day.

SGN SomeGoodNews/YouTube

Advert

Responding to their request, John said he’d be happy to – on the condition they had their wedding there and then while on the show.

The A Quiet Place actor then invited all of Susan and John’s family and friends to the video call; he even presented an online ordination certificate.

Jenna Fischer – aka Pam – also joined the call to act as Susan’s maid of honour. Cute!

While John was chatting to the couple-to-be, Chris Brown’s Forever started playing in the background.

sgn SomeGoodNews/YouTube

For those of you who aren’t avid The Office fans, this was the song played at Jim and Pam’s wedding while all their colleagues danced down the aisle.

Soon after the song started, John then introduced who he calls his ‘family’ to join the fun. At this point, the original The Office cast – from Steve Carell to Mindy Kaling – joined the video call while recreating the phenomenal dance scene.

You can watch it for yourself here:

Advert

The cast really went above and beyond to recreate the iconic moment: you can see Kate Flannery, who plays Meredith, run along with what appears to be a bottle of vodka, because we all know Meredith loved a drink.

As well as this, Brian Baumgartner, who played the amazing Kevin, can be seen wearing a pair of tissue boxes on his feet. Fans of the show will know Kevin’s shoes got destroyed by hotel staff in the wedding episode because they smelt so bad.

After the song finished, Krasinski says to Susan and John:

Congratulations – yes! Thank you so much for being a part of this. You’re not only good sports and a beautiful couple, but you also represent all the other beautiful couples in the world who are going through the exact same thing as you.

He also reminded viewers that no matter how hard things get, there is ‘always good in the world’.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Jim and Pam NBC

While John and Susan didn’t actually get married during the programme, we wish them a wonderful day for whenever they do tie the knot.

You can watch the full episode of last night’s SomeGoodNews on YouTube here.