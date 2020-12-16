unilad
The Office Returns To UK Netflix Next Month

by : Julia Banim on : 16 Dec 2020 15:22
The Office (US) will be making a much-hoped-for return to UK Netflix next month, kicking-off 2021 to a very nice start indeed telly-wise.

Arguably one of the greatest sit-coms of all time, The Office (US) proved you could put a successful, charming American spin on a British classic, and if you haven’t already watched it, you’re in for a real treat.

And if you have, you really don’t need me to tell you that this is a show that can be rewatched over and over again, without losing any of its heart and humour. If ever there was a perfect time to hit play from the very beginning, this is it.

Netflix UK made this exciting announcement over Twitter, tweeting:

Oh my god. Okay, it’s happening! Everybody stay calm. Stay calm! Stay F***ING calm!!

[…] The Office (US) returns to Netflix UK/IE in January.

Of course, fans of the beloved workplace-based comedy found it pretty hard to stay calm after being gifted such a deligtful early Christmas present.

One appreciative person tweeted:

Oh my god, Netflix have I ever told you how much I love you?

Another remarked:

Brilliant News to help get over the additional January Blues!!!!!

Unfortunately, subscribers across the pond haven’t been quite so lucky, wiith The Office (US) set to be removed from the US service as of December 31. As per The Independent, this means the show won’t return to Netflix US until at least 2026.

The Office (US) will make a very welcome return to Netflix UK/IE in January 2021.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

