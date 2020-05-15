The Office Showrunner Greg Daniels Reveals ‘Horrible’ Storyline That Was Too Dark To Air

At one point, the writers pitch the story that Michael ran over Meredith in the parking lot and backed over her as to finish the job. Which is a horrible, horrible story. I had to put a stop to that. That’s the first thing that comes to mind.

Michael doing something that is truly evil is not something that we would see on the show. That probably goes for every show. You don’t ever want to take your comedy’s central character and make them a casual murderer.