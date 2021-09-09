The Office Star Brian Baumgartner’s Cameo Earnings Revealed
Cameo is filled with mid-tier celebrities – and Donald Trump Jr. – who are willing to say pretty much whatever you want them too for a hundred bucks, but the site’s most bankable star comes as a bit of surprise.
The company’s co-founder Steven Galanis recently revealed some astonishing figures when it comes to talent earnings from the platform, with one person in particular raking in an incredible sum thanks to the personalised video message service last year.
According to Galanis, that person was none other than Kevin Malone from The Office – or more accurately Brian Baumgartner, who played the beloved accountant throughout the show’s nine-season run.
Unlike other successful Cameo stars, Baumgartner doesn’t have a famous catchphrase to fall back on, and it’s not like he can just dump a pot of chili on the floor whenever someone asks. But that hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the most in-demand people on the platform.
Galanis confirmed that Baumgartner had made more than $1 million through Cameo over the past year, charging $195 per video message.
Baumgartner, who also hosts a podcast about the show and is set to publish an oral history of The Office next month, had a touching response to his success, crediting the connections fans made through the show.
He told The Hollywood Reporter:
I was on a very popular beloved television show. There’s a comedy that I’m known for, which is helpful, but really what happened during this time is that people wanted to make a connection. It’s not really about me. I’m really the person who gets two people together.
I get messages from people who are estranged from loved ones, and they are throwing a buoy out in the water. Or it’s, like, a father and daughter watched the show together or friends that may not have seen each other in a while.
‘They use it to find a connection, come closer together or use my character Kevin to make somebody laugh,’ he continued. ‘That’s how I view it and I really do enjoy that.’
