The Office Voted Ricky Gervais’ Best Show

We’re hopping on the Free Love Freeway for Ricky Gervais’ 60th birthday – The Office has been voted the comedian’s best show.

‘People see me, and they see the suit, and they go… you’re not fooling anyone. They know I’m rock and roll through and through. But you know that old thing, live fast, die young? Not my way. Live fast, sure, live too bloody fast sometimes, but die young? Die old.’

It’s been 18 years since the The Office – the original UK version, that is – came to an end. These days, David Brent’s ‘wisdom’ is oft-quoted and never forgotten. It’s no surprise to see it voted the star’s crowning work.

To celebrate Gervais turning 60, we put a poll out on Twitter asking you to vote on his best show. Derek came last, with less than 5% of the vote, followed by Extras with nearly 7%.

As expected, it was somewhat of a battle between After Life, his most recent, acclaimed series on Netflix, and the classic mockumentary. The former pulled 36% of the vote, with The Office winning with nearly 53%.

Created, written and directed by Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the show’s premise is so mundane, but that’s why it’s brilliant: it revolves around the daily lives of office workers in a paper company in Slough, England, with Gervais playing the politically incorrect, grinning, singing ultra-boss, David Brent.

There’s also Tim and Dawn (Martin Freeman and Lucy Davis), assistant to the regional manager Gareth (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Gervais said the context of the character’s hilarious remarks, which were always intended as ‘ironic’, wouldn’t be as readily accepted today.

‘Now [the show] would suffer because people would take things literally… there are these outrage mobs who take things out of context,’ he said.

‘This was a show about everything – it was about difference, it was about sex, race, all the things that people fear to even be discussed or talked about now, in case they say the wrong thing and they are cancelled,’ he added.

It aligns with his sentiment on being offended in today’s day and age; rather, how he doesn’t believe you can say a joke is offensive. ‘I’ve always said, just because you’re offended doesn’t mean you’re right. Some people are offended by equality, we’ve seen that more and more in the past few years,’ Gervais said.

The Office, After Life, Extras and Derek are all available to stream on Netflix now.