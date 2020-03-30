The Office Writers Planned On Having Jim And Pam Get Divorced

My whole pitch to Greg was that we’ve done so much with Jim and Pam, and now, after marriage and kids, there was a bit of a lull there, I think, for them about what they wanted to do.

For me it was, ‘Can you have this perfect relationship go through a split and keep it the same?’ – which of course you can’t. And I said to Greg Daniels, ‘It would be really interesting to see how that split will affect two people that you know so well’.