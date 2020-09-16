The Original Malcolm In The Middle Is Coming To All 4 Next Month
Get ready to be transported right back to your childhood, as Malcolm in the Middle will finally be able to stream from next month.
The hit sitcom will be available for you to binge-watch to your heart’s content on Channel 4’s online platform All 4, as part of a deal with the Walt Disney company.
All seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, which ran for 151 episodes between 2000 and 2006, will be available to watch in all their dysfunctional glory from October 2.
The show stars Frankie Muniz in the lead role of Malcolm, a teenage genius who ‘lives with his dysfunctional family while dealing with the troubles of being the middle child and a teenager,’ the show’s official synopsis reads.
In the years since its release, the sitcom became one of the most relatable children’s TV programmes of all time and received critical acclaim, winning seven Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award. It was also nominated for seven Golden Globe awards.
Malcolm’s ‘dysfunctional’, yet entirely lovable, family was made up of dad Hal (Bryan Cranston), mum Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and brothers Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan), and Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson).
Channel 4’s Head of Series Acquisitions Nick Lee said, per NME:
What an absolute gem of a box set to add to the already classic collection we’re building on All 4. It’s great to give this whip smart classic a new lease of life for new audiences across the UK.
It’s going be a happy addition to our All 4 family, you’ll just find yourself burning through in no time.
That we will, Nick, that we will.
Malcolm in the Middle will be available to stream on All 4 from October 2.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, All 4, Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, Malcolm in the Middle, Now, TV