The Original Underworld Trilogy Is Coming To Netflix Screen Gems

Step aside Twilight, because some new vampires are coming to town – and by ‘town’, I mean Netflix.

The original Underworld trilogy will arrive on the streaming service next month, meaning anyone who was too young to watch the saga unfold at the time will now be able to see what vampires were like before they went to high school and sparkled in the sun.

Underworld, released in 2003, stars Kate Beckinsale as Selene the vampire, who works to take out a clan known as the Lycans.

Underworld arriving on Netflix Screen Gems

Without giving away too much, Selene soon comes to realise that not everything she knows about the war between Lycans and vampires is necessarily true, and after befriending one of the clan members she embarks on a mission to uncover secrets of the past.

The original film was a hit with fans and it was followed by four more instalments; Underworld: Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Underworld: Awakening and Underworld: Blood Wars.

The first three films will arrive on US Netflix on May 1, allowing viewers to get well and truly stuck in to Selene’s story through Underworld, the sequel Evolution and the prequel Rise of the Lycans.

Unfortunately for subscribers this side of the pond, there’s been no mention of a release date. We can only wait in hope.

It seems cruel that Netflix is cutting fans off at the third film, though maybe it has a plan to add the final two movies once it’s successfully drawn everyone into the world of vampires. If not, fans might just have to turn back to Twilight to further their fix.

Netflix announced the arrival of Underworld as part of a whole slate of upcoming films, including Back To The Future, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

You can watch the Underworld trilogy on US Netflix from May 1.