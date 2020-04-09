The Others Is Getting A Remake
Nicole Kidman’s terrifying (and somewhat timely) horror film The Others is getting a remake.
Alejandro Amenábar’s gothic period piece spooked viewers back in 2001, raking in just under $210 million worldwide. With its 20th anniversary upon us next year, Hollywood is keen to give the story a fresh lick of paint.
The original is regarded as one of the modern horror era’s finest efforts (with a humble PG-13 rating), banking on unseen scares and a deliciously eerie atmosphere. In that regard, a remake isn’t particularly needed – fortunately, the producers are passionate about the project.
Deadline report that Sentient Entertainment have acquired the rights to the remake, with Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin – who worked with genre icon David Cronenberg on Maps to the Stars – executive producing.
Tab said in a statement:
I am honored to be able to work on my favorite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this re-imagining to the big screen for new audiences.
It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm. We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.
The publication also indicated that the remake was headhunting A-list talent – there are currently no names associated with starring in or directing the film.
While awaiting her husband’s return from the front during the Second World War, The Others follows Grace (Kidman), a religious mother-of-two who lives in a darkened and, ahem, isolated island estate to keep her photosensitive children away from the light. However, she soon becomes convinced her home is haunted.
In a rare show of appreciation for the genre, Kidman also earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.
It was critically-acclaimed at the time, with an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Empire Magazine‘s Caroline Westbrook wrote: ‘In a way, The Others finishes what The Blair Witch Project started – once again reminding us that unseen forces often make for the scariest, most memorable cinematic experiences. It’s certainly true if this is anything to go by.’
The BBC‘s Neil Smith also wrote: ‘Amenábar racks up the tension to unbearable levels in a spooky shocker that’s worthy of any comparison with M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense.’
The Others is available to purchase on-demand from Amazon Prime and iTunes.
