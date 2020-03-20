The Platform Is The Most F*cked Up Thing On Netflix Right Now

As many of us prepare to self-isolate due to the coronavirus pandemic in the coming days or weeks, we might be turning to online streaming services such as Netflix to keep us occupied.

With doctors urging everybody to stay at home where possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it’s never been more important to listen to those who are protecting us.

Which is where Netflix comes in, with its new film, The Platform, already proving to be the perfect entertainment for any science fiction fans as it’s apparently the most fucked up thing on the service right now.

The Platform, directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, is described as a ‘twisted social allegory about mankind at its darkest and hungriest’ by Netflix, and is set in a large, tower-style prison where the inmates are fed via a platform.

This platform gradually descends down all of the levels in turn, with enough ‘food’ for all of the inmates – but only if each prisoner takes their fair share, and not if those at the at the top get greedy.

As one inmate notes in the trailer: ‘There are three types of people. Those at the top, those at the bottom, and those who fall.’

The film’s official synopsis reads:

A vertical prison with one cell per level. Two people per cell. One only food platform and two minutes per day to feed from up to down. An endless nightmare trapped in The Pit.

Now, I’ve got to admit, it looks a tad too scary for me so I’ll probably be spending my time in self-isolation watching romcoms instead.

But hey, as long as we’re all doing our bit to keep each other safe, I guess it doesn’t really matter what we watch.