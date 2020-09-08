The Princess Bride Cast Will Reunite For Reunion Special Vestron Pictures

More than 30 years after its release, the cast of The Princess Bride are coming together for a reunion special.

Advert

Rob Reiner’s 1987 fairy tale is beloved through each generation. Its legacy is undeniable, it’s ‘inconveivable’ to say otherwise. Surely everybody knows the line, ‘My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.’

Earlier in June, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Josh Gad and Reiner himself recreated the movie from home. It was the perfect appetiser for this month’s event: a full reunion.

On September 13, fans will be able to tune in to a virtual table read featuring Reiner, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Pantinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and other special guests, followed by a cast Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt.

Advert

The event will raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin – however, while a donation is required, there’s no minimum spend.

As per Deadline, Elwes said in a statement, ‘I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans… if America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump.’

He added, ‘And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.’

The Princess Bride reunion will take place on September 13 at 6pm CT (12am for folks in the UK). You can RSVP via ActBlue here.