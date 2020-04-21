The Princess Bride Is Coming To Disney+ On May 1st 20th Century Studios/Interaccess Film Distribution

The Princess Bride is coming to Disney+ next month, and it’s the throwback film we all need to see right now.

Advert

Originally released in 1987, Disney+ took to Twitter yesterday, April 20, to announce the news, with stars of the movie Cary Elwes and Robin Wright confirming it themselves.

Chatting from their respective homes, Cary asks Robin if she’s ‘bored yet?’ To which she says ‘no’.

Check out the actors chatting about it here:

Advert

Upon Robin returning the question to Cary, he also admits he isn’t bored either, though goes on to add: ‘But, if I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some real fun things to watch like that Princess Bride movie we made together’.

As if by magic, the actors then confirm their film will be arriving on Disney+ on May 1.

‘Does this mean I’ll get to take a selfie with Mickey?’ Robin asks. To which Cary responds: ‘They better say ‘as you wish’ to that otherwise I want no part of it’.

PB 20th Century Fox

The Princess Bride boasts an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.1/10 (very precise) from IMDb.

As one Rotten Tomatoes reviewer wrote:

Heroic fantasies, we often feel, should be lighter than air, hot as dragon fire, fast as a sword in sunlight. And that’s mostly what we get from the delightful The Princess Bride — along with some bracing humor and foolery.

While another reviewer wrote: ‘The cult of The Princess Bride is still strong 32 years after its release.’

Advert

For those of you who haven’t seen it, you’ll soon be able to decide for yourself whether the film is still just as great more than 30 years after its original release.