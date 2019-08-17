The Proud Family Is Returning With New Episodes On Disney+

Disney

The Proud Family star Tommy Davidson has revealed the show will be back after 14 years, with new episodes airing on Disney+.

The new streaming service on the block has already promised to offer a wealth of content for all the family, including the entire back catalogue of Disney movies, original content from both the Star Wars and Marvel franchises and a ‘reimagination’ of some older franchises, as well as a partner subscription with Hulu and ESPN+.

However, those at Disney evidently still have a few surprises up their sleeves as just last week Davidson announced the comeback of The Proud Family – despite officials apparently telling him not to talk about it.

He broke the news to Where Is The Buzz at the premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged:

The American animated show originally ran for 52 episodes on Disney Channel from 2001-2005 and told the story of teenager Penny Proud as she figured out how to gain her independence and tackle junior high school.

The teen got herself into all sorts of funny situations alongside her parents, Trudy and Oscar, and her grandma, Henrietta, otherwise known as ‘Sugar Mama’. She dealt with bullies, The Gross Sisters, while embarking on adventures with friends Dijonay, Sticky and Zoey, as well as ‘frenemy’ LaCienega.

Davidson voiced Penny’s dad, while the protagonist was played by Kyla Pratt. The series came to an end with the 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie, The Proud Family Movie, but there are clearly more adventures to be had as the family will be back in action on Disney+.

Speaking to Where Is The Buzz, Davidson said:

I forgot to tell you that, The Proud Family is coming back. Proud Family’s coming back. It’s on one of Disney’s streaming [services]. Yeah, Proud Family’s coming back. They told me not to tell you. New episodes.

It’s not clear whether the entire original cast will be returning to bring their characters back to life, though it seems safe to say Davidson is involved in the project. Presumably, given the fact he gave a shout-out to his character during the interview, he will be picking up the role of Oscar once again.

The new episodes will no doubt be aimed at younger viewers but I’m sure there’ll be a few nostalgic young adults out there who are curious to see what Penny and her pals get up to!

Disney+ is set to launch in the US on November 12, with subscriptions priced at $6.99 per month.

