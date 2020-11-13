unilad
The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Says Season 3 Might Still Happen

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Nov 2020 09:06
Jon Bernthal has renewed fans’ hopes for a third season of The Punisher

The actor first played Frank Castle, Marvel’s skull-emblazoned anti-hero, in Netflix’s Daredevil series alongside Charlie Cox.

He was eventually given his own series, proving to be immensely popular in the brutal role. While the show has been left in limbo for sometime, Bernthal is ready to return whenever he receives the call.

The Punisher Netflix 2The Punisher Netflix 2Netflix

The 44-year-old recently appeared on the Geek House Show podcast, where he discussed the response to The Punisher and the chances of season three coming to fruition.

Bernthal said, ‘It’s unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can’t tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He’s in my blood, he’s in my bones.’

The Punisher Netflix 3The Punisher Netflix 3Netflix

He continued: 

So it’s not about whether we do it, it’s about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We’ll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into… but Frank’s always there, he’s always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I’ll be ready, and I’ll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won’t do it at all.

The Punisher was a victim of Netflix’s Marvel cull, alongside Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and, worst of all, Daredevil. However, with the rights to the latter crimefighter returning to Marvel Studios this month, the future is starting to look a little brighter for the ‘man without fear’.

The Punisher’s first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix now. 

