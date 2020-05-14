The Purge TV Show Has Been Cancelled NBCUniversal

Amazon Prime’s The Purge TV show, based on the horror movie franchise, has been… well, purged.

The anthology series premiered in September 2018, sailing on the reliable box-office success of the feature film quadrilogy. Despite a floundering critical response, USA Network renewed it for a second season, which didn’t do much in the way of audience numbers.

The Purge films, particularly Anarchy and Election Year, arrived in cinemas with a bang. The series, which had the exact same premise (12 hours overnight across the US where all crime is legal) barely fizzled – it’s unsurprising to see it put down.

The Purge TV Series 2 NBCUniversal

It’s not the only property to meet its demise in the network’s cull. Dare Me and Treadstone, the 2019 series based on the Jason Bourne franchise, has also been cancelled after just one season. It followed the inner workings of the same fictional CIA black-ops group responsible for the creation of Bourne.

Critics were mixed on the show, with Sydney Morning Herald’s Brad Newsome praising it for taking ‘Robert Ludlum’s Bourne trilogy mythology to places it’s never been’, while the New York Post’s Michael Starr scathingly wrote: ‘As spy dramas go, this one is better left out in the cold.’

Treadstone NBCUniversal

The cancellation of two shows based on hugely popular properties spells slight trouble for USA Network, which will be looking to beef up its original programming with the upcoming launch of NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

As for The Purge franchise, a fifth movie titled The Forever Purge is due to hit cinemas on July 10 this year. Nothing is known regarding the plot, other than it wil be the final film in the franchise.