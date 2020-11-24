The Queen's Gambit Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Limited Series In History Netflix

Checkmate. The Queen’s Gambit has been watched by a record-setting 62 million households in its first month.

In an announcement yesterday, November 23, Netflix said the show had made the top 10 in 92 countries. In the UK, along with 62 other countries, it is the number one mostwatched limited series.

Advert 10

It overtakes the top spot from Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson, which was watched by 48 million members in its first 28 days.

Watch the trailer here:

US screenwriter Scott Frank first approached the platform about adapting The Queen’s Gambit – a 1983 novel about a young chess prodigy by Walter Tevis – in 2017.

Advert 10

In its statement, Netflix said, ‘It’s a true testament to Scott’s skill as a writer and filmmaker that he was able to bring the drama and detail of the many chess matches to life on camera – generating rave reviews and a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.’

While the story is ‘compelling’, Netflix said it could not have predicted that the series – and its star Anya Taylor Joy – would become the global phenomena they are today.

Viewers have tuned in to stream the show from across the globe, including from Russia, Hong Kong, France, Taiwan and Australia.

PA

Advert 10

Since its launch, Google search queries for chess have doubled, while searches for ‘how to play chess’ have hit a nine-year peak.

Additionally, the original novel is now on The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its publication.

The series has even had a positive impact on chess set makers. Enquiries for sets on eBay are up 250%, while Goliath Games said its chess sales have increased by more than 170%.

The conversation around the show has also led to significantly higher interest in next year’s World Championship, according to the International Chess Federation.

Advert 10