The Queen's Gambit Fans Can't Believe Harry Beltik Is Dudley From Harry Potter Netflix/Warner Bros.

The show might be called The Queen’s Gambit, but all the focus is on chess player Harry Beltik, played by Harry Melling.

It seems fans can’t get their heads around the fact he’s played by the same man who played Dudley Dursley, the cruel and spoiled child who we first met in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Advert 10

We watched him grow over the years until his final appearance in The Deathly Hallows Part I, but for many fans he will always be remembered as the demanding little boy who was once given a pig’s tail and shouted ‘How many are there?!’ when it came to birthday presents.

Dudley Dursley Warner Bros.

Fast forward 10 years and here we are, with The Queen’s Gambit having recently arrived on Netflix and fans staring curiously at Beltik, trying to figure out where they know him from.

The realisation that Dudley and Beltik are played by the same man left viewers completely gobsmacked, prompting them to turn to social media to share their shock.

Advert 10

One viewer said they’d been happily watching the show for hours before being struck with the knowledge, writing, ‘It just clicked that harry beltik is f*cking dudley dursley I can’t breathe’.

A number of others said the realisation completely changed the way they watched the show, with one writing:

Advert 10

Just found out that Harry Beltik in #TheQueensGambit is the actor who played Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter series, and I’m supposed to ignore that for two more whole episodes???

Melling also made an appearance on our screens, again thanks to Netflix, in the dark tale Devil All The Time, alongside Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Advert 10

Admittedly Beltik does look very different from the Dudley we met so many years ago, but it’s been almost two decades since his first appearance – he was bound to have changed a bit.