The Queen’s Gambit Wins Golden Globe For Best Limited Series

The Queen’s Gambit has won Best Limited Series at the Golden Globes.

Based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name, The Queen’s Gambit follows the meteoric rise of Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), an orphaned chess prodigy who smashes through glass ceilings during the Cold War era.

Debuting on Netflix earlier last year, the mini-series was an unprecedented success, driving up the worldwide profile of the lead star and, hilariously, chess in general. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, fans are clambering for it.

In the limited series, anthology series and movie made for television category, the Netflix show beat Normal People, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox. Taylor-Joy also won the Best Actress award for her performance.

In its first 28 days on the streaming platform, The Queen’s Gambit was viewed in 62 million households across the world, becoming Netflix’s most-watched limited series ever.

Discussing the popularity of her role with Deadline, Taylor-Joy said: ‘It’s been really strange as I’ve been sheltered from all of that because of the nature of the time we’re living in. I understand on a cerebral level, but on a physical level, I’ve been quite calm.’

She added: ‘What makes me the happiest is that every year I spend working, I fall more in love with what I do, and I’m more certain that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, and it’s just where I want to be… I’m getting more fascinated with what I do, I’m getting more excited to push boundaries, and I want to test myself more.’