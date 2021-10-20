The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy Singing Footage Has Fans In Disbelief

Netflix/Focus Features

Anya Taylor-Joy’s singing in Last Night in Soho has left fans stunned.

The Emmy-winner stars alongside Thomasin McKenzie in Last Night in Soho, the latest horror from Edgar Wright, the director of the ‘Cornetto Trilogy’ and Baby Driver.

Ahead of the film’s release later this month, Wright shared The Queen’s Gambit star’s cover of Downtown. While briefly heard in the first trailer for his upcoming movie, two full versions have been released; one uptempo, and the other downtempo.

Since dropping it on Twitter this morning, October 20, the clip has already racked up nearly 100,000 views. Taylor-Joy also shared it to Instagram, with more than 800,000 views at the time of writing.

‘It’s not every day you’re asked to record several versions of an iconic song. The sounds of the 60s was what first made me fall in love with music so I was overjoyed when Edgar asked me to give it a go,’ she wrote in the caption.

It’s been met with an incredible reception, with fans amazed by her voice. ‘This is absolutely out of this world beautiful. This is one of my all time favourite songs as well and her performance is just… brilliant. I honestly cannot wait to watch this movie on the big screen,’ one user wrote.

‘This was great to listen to before bed. Now for sure I’ll have this song spinning in my head for the rest of the week,’ another tweeted. ‘If you needed a sign to go see Last Night in Soho, this is it.’

The film follows Eloise (McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer who travels to London to chase her dreams. There, she gains the ability to see Sandy (Taylor-Joy), a wannabe singer in the 1960s – however, as she falls deeper into the nostalgic glamour, things take a sinister turn.

Last Night in Soho hits cinemas on October 29.