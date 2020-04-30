Conjuring The Real-Life Conjuring House Will Be Live-Streamed For One Week Warner Bros.

‘Please, please can you come take a look?’ For one whole week, the real-life house from The Conjuring will be live-streamed across the world.

Advert

From May 9-16, you can embrace your inner Warren and watch life unfold in the house at the centre of 2013’s hit horror movie. Viewers are set to get a 24-7 ‘immersive and interactive look’ inside, with a chance of seeing ghost – or even demonic – activity live.

With cameras rigged around the home to ensure full coverage, the stream comes courtesy of The Dark Zone, a community that ’embraces the vast spectrum of all things paranormal’. Are you brave enough to watch The House Live?

You can check out the trailer for The House Live below:

Advert

The official synopsis for the week-long event reads: ‘The world is on lockdown and so is the family living in the house that inspired The Conjuring. Watch as the Heinzen Family shows you how they live among the spirits while toughing out this worldwide pandemic.’

James Wan’s movie follows the Perron family as they endure the demonic presence in their home in the 1970s. The real house is now owned by the Heinzen family, who are paranormal investigators, much like the film’s Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Since moving in, they’ve reported ‘footsteps, knocks, and lights flashing in rooms… that don’t have light in there to begin with’. They installed CCTV cameras to confirm their suspicions and a two-hour documentary was released in time for last Halloween.

Conjuring Hide and Clap Warner Bros.

Throughout the The House Live week, the organisers will ‘conduct paranormal investigations, seances, Ouija board sessions and invite some of the most well-known and respected luminaries in the paranormal community to pop in remotely and share their most bone-chilling experiences from the house’.

However, there’s a catch: you have to pay. There’ll be a free preview on May 8 ahead of the proper live-stream beginning – however, for a day’s coverage, you’ll have to pay $4.99, while $19.99 will get you access to the full week. It’s worth noting that a ‘portion of the proceeds’ will go towards charities tackling the outbreak.

The Conjuring Warner Bros.

Discounted advance tickets for the live-stream will also be available on May 1. For more information on The House Live, please visit The Dark Zone’s website.

Advert