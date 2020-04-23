The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories Triggers 30x Surge To Eating Disorder Helpline BBC

People over the age of 25 will recall a strange type of prime time television show that relied upon shocking participants into making dramatic life alterations.

Programmes where contestants were shown tables groaning with the weight of their weekly food consumption; where they would be made to stand on the high street and have strangers weigh up their grey hairs and wrinkles.

As a young teenager, I became obsessed with such shows and dreamed of the day when I too could be pulled apart and put back together again by plastic surgeons. My homely face coming away beneath their hands like putty.

In recent years, the mainstream makeover show has become a more gentle beast. Instead of bruising nose jobs and blinding veneers, participants get heart-to-hearts and personal growth journeys from the Fab Five.

There is now more talk about inner beauty and well-being in mainstream reality shows, stemming from an arguably better public understanding of mental health and the invisible difficulties so many of us contend with every day.

With many of us having had our routines derailed during the outbreak, food and exercise have become tricky topics. Things to queue and wait for. To ration and think about at a time when, for many of us, anxiety has reached a new and often overwhelming pitch.

And so it was that many of us recoiled in horror when a surprisingly ill-timed programme emerged on BBC Two, a Horizon special entitled The Restaurant That Burns Calories.

Not a makeover show by any means, but one that relied on the same theatrical tricks of shock and reveal; the same pressures to demonstrate measure and restraint with every decision, every bite.

At a time when so many of us are missing the simple pleasures of a well-deserved dinner out, the sight of the likeable First Dates maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix attending to televised diners is a welcoming, comforting one.

Being able to enjoy a nice dinner out at the weekend, treating yourself to little indulgences you wouldn’t be able to rustle up at home, is arguably an important marker of having a healthy relationship with food. A sign that you trust yourself to decide what your body wants and needs.

And so it’s a real shame the premise itself is so jarring, with the evening enjoyments merely a precursor to what has been perceived by many viewers to be a bizarre and misjudged shaming. The creamy desserts and glugs of wine demanding a far less palatable penance.

Alongside This Morning doctor Zoe Williams, Sirieix invited 20 unsuspecting diners to eat a meal at the restaurant while a hidden team exercised away at an on-site gym, burning off every single calorie consumed during the dinner.

After having polished off their meals, the diners were then taken to the gym where they were confronted with just how much exercise they would have to do to burn off the calories they had just consumed. The precision harsh and unforgiving.

This premise drew from 2019 scientific research from Loughborough University that suggests people who are shown the exercise needed to burn excess calories will choose to eat up to 20% less.

The special also looked into the science of calories, and discussed why two-thirds of the UK population are classed as overweight or obese.

Experts and charitable organisations have expressed serious concerns about this controversial premise, which many believe could have damaging repercussions for those with eating disorders.

Eating disorder charity Beat has already seen a 30% increase in calls to their helpline in the wake of the ongoing outbreak.

On April 20, Beat tweeted how its services had been ‘in high demand’ on account of the show, promising to keep its online peer support group ‘The Sanctuary’ open for a few hours longer than usual.

Beat Director of Services Caroline Price told UNILAD:

We know the myth that all calories eaten must be cancelled out through exercise has the potential to be devastating to those suffering from or vulnerable to eating disorders. Being told how much activity it would take to burn off particular foods risks triggering the illness further, and we strongly advise against anyone at risk to avoid these sources of information. We would urge television commissioners to consider the impact their programmes may have on vulnerable people, and instead focus on healthy and balanced eating.

A BBC spokesperson told UNILAD:

The intention of the programme was to give viewers information about the latest research into the science of calories, about why our bodies need them and how our bodies use them. In particular, it looked at recent studies by academics in both the US and the UK, which suggest diners may make healthier choices when presented with information about how much activity is required to burn off the calorie content of dishes. The voiceover is clear throughout that there are government guidelines for the recommended number of calories needed for the average man or woman to remain healthy (2500 for men and 2000 for women). The programme never endorses or suggests restricting calories below these levels.

There is absolutely a place in British television for programmes exploring healthy eating and the benefits of an active lifestyle.

This is an area many of us find interesting, as the wave of Instagram fitness influencers clearly demonstrates. Furthermore, I would argue that gaining a good understanding of nutrition is an important part of any person’s education.

However, this sort of topic needs to be approached with care and sensitivity, especially at a time when many people will be feeling more vulnerable than usual.

Shame is not an effective tool to prompt people into pursuing a healthier lifestyle, and this sort of guilt-tripping mentality should have been thrown out with Gillian McKeith’s poop analyser.