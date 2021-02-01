The Rights To A GameStop Vs Wall Street Movie Have Already Been Sold PA Images

A Reddit group managing to disrupt short-sell stock practices made headlines last week, and the story now looks set to make an appearance in cinemas.

MGM Studios has acquired the rights to a film about members of a Reddit group, WallStreetBets, impacting the stock market by taking advantage of the short-sell stock. At the time, many drew comparisons to The Big Short, and memes began to surface of a similar cinematic opening with Margot Robbie.

This looks set to become a reality as a team of filmmakers is assembled for the picture.

The rights that have been acquired are connected to a proposed book called The Antisocial Network. The book is set to be written by Ben Mezrich, who has created several successful books based on real life, and perhaps most notably wrote the book that was later adapted to the academy award-winning The Social Network.

The book proposal has been made incredibly quickly, and was submitted last Friday. As the events surrounding GameStop are ongoing, it will be interesting to see if an ending was explained in the proposal. Equally, the book may simply promise to cover a unique phenomenon with the perspective of a successful writer.

The owners of GameStop have made a significant profit from the investment from the public, and if those independent traders have managed to cash out their stocks, they will have made a lot of money as well. Conversely, those in Wall Street who had expected the company to lose value have lost billions.

Short-sell stocks are when an investor borrows the stock and loans them out. They then hope that they decrease in value during this period, so when they return the stock at a lower price they can keep the difference. The Reddit group managed to manipulate this market by buying a significant amount of this cheap stock and increasing its value. The investments from members of the forum also increased the value of Nokia and AMC.

There are now discussions about new regulations being put in place to stop this practice. It will be interesting to see how the incident winds down, but with Academy Award-nominated producer Aaron Ryder already attached, it seems that we will be able to see it happen in the most dramatic fashion possible.

